FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 25, 2018 / 8:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi's NEOM proceeding with prospective partners -CEO

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s mega business zone called NEOM is still proceeding with prospective partners, despite the fallout from the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, NEOM’s chief executive Nadhmi al-Nasr said on Thursday.

Speaking at an investment conference in the kingdom, he didn’t name the prospective partners.

NEOM, a $500 billion project which was announced by |Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year, is under development in the northwest of the kingdom. (Reporting By Katie Paul; Writing by Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.