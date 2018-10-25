Saudi's NEOM proceeding with prospective partners -CEO

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s mega business zone called NEOM is still proceeding with prospective partners, despite the fallout from the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, NEOM’s chief executive Nadhmi al-Nasr said on Thursday.

Speaking at an investment conference in the kingdom, he didn’t name the prospective partners.

NEOM, a $500 billion project which was announced by |Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year, is under development in the northwest of the kingdom. (Reporting By Katie Paul; Writing by Tom Arnold)