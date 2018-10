RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has almost 10 percent of its assets held internationally and has a target to raise that to 50 percent by 2030, Yasir al-Rumayyan, who heads the PIF, told an investment conference in Riyadh.

"In 2030 we would like to be 50 percent international and 50 percent domestic," he said.