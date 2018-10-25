FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 7:09 AM / in an hour

Saudi Arabia to introduce four privatisations in silos and grains

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will offer four privatisation opportunities between now and the first quarter of 2019 in silos and grains, while it is also looking to privatise assets in other sectors such as education, healthcare and desalination, its economy minister said.

Speaking at an investment conference on Thursday, Mohammed al-Tuwaijri said privatisation has faced massive labour market challenge so there was a need to adjust regulations. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Andrew Torchia; Writing by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

