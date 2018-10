MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) would become a new partner in the joint Russia-China Investment Fund.

As part of the agreement, Saudi’s PIF will contribute $500 million to the investment fund, raising its total capital under management to $2.5 billion, Russia’s RDIF added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexandra Hudson)