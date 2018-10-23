SoftBank CEO cancels speaking engagement at Saudi conference - WSJ

Oct 23 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has cancelled a speaking engagement at a major investment conference in Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/2AnaN0x on Tuesday, citing a spokesperson for the conference.

The cancellation comes amid mounting pressure on Riyadh over the disappearance and death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist critical of Riyadh’s policies, who disappeared on Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)