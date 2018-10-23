UPDATE 1-SoftBank CEO Son not to speak at Saudi conference, could still attend - WSJ

(Adds request for company comment; paragraph 3)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has cancelled a speaking engagement at this week’s Saudi Arabia investment conference but could still attend, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday, citing a conference representative.

The cancellation comes as pressure mounts on Riyadh over the disappearance and death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with many high-profile company executives pulling out altogether.

A SoftBank spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Simon Segars, chief executive of Arm Holdings, has pulled out of the event, a source told Reuters on Monday. SoftBank acquired the chip designer in 2016.

Bloomberg said on Monday that SoftBank Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure would also not attend.

Nearly half of the more than $93 billion raised last year to create the SoftBank Vision Fund came from Saudi Arabia and Son was a visible presence at last year's conference, part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's drive to attract investment.