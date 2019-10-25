REFILE-Swiss president to lead financial delegation to Gulf

(Fixes typo in headline)

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swiss President Ueli Maurer will lead a delegation from the country’s financial sector to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for talks on strengthening business ties, the government in Bern said on Friday.

Maurer will be received by heads of state in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh during the trip from Oct. 26 to 29, the finance ministry that he heads said.

The chief executives of Citigroup and Credit Suisse , as well as the heads of fund managers BlackRock and BlackStone will be among those gathering in Riyadh for a glitzy investment conference next week, an event not attended by top financiers last year after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)