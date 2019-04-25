Six Gulf firms express interest to list on Saudi Arabia's bourse- CEO

RIYADH, April 25 (Reuters) - At least six Gulf firms have expressed interest in an additional listing on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, which is due to release detailed procedures in the next two weeks, the chief executive of the bourse, Tadawul, said on Thursday.

“We have at least one to two companies already in a very good stage of their preparations to submit their files,” Khalid Al Hussan told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a financial conference in Riyadh.

Tadawul in the second half of the year will launch the country’s first index futures contracts, in which investors can buy or sell into an index today and settle at a date in the future, Hussan said. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin and Saeed Azhar, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)