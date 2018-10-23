FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Total to announce retail network in Saudi Arabia with Aramco - Total CEO

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French oil and gas producer Total is set to announce a retail network in Saudi Arabia with Saudi Aramco, Total’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Patrick Pouyanne was a speaking at an investment conference in Riyadh.

Total said in April it was interested in Saudi Arabia’s petrol station market and had signed a memorandum of understanding with state energy giant Saudi Aramco to look at options. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal, writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

