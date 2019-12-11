IN BRIEF: Around 400 White & Case lawyers advised Aramco on IPO, firm says

New York law firm White & Case on Wednesday said a team of approximately 400 of its lawyers based in more than 20 offices advised Saudi Aramco on its stock market debut that made the state-controlled oil giant the world’s most valuable listed company.

White & Case said in a statement on Wednesday that 10 of its partners, who worked alongside local Saudi counsel from the Law Office of Megren M. Al-Shaalan, led the team advising the firm’s longtime client Aramco on its $25.6 billion initial public offering.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t9nwmx