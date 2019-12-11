Westlaw News
December 11, 2019 / 10:33 PM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Around 400 White & Case lawyers advised Aramco on IPO, firm says

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

New York law firm White & Case on Wednesday said a team of approximately 400 of its lawyers based in more than 20 offices advised Saudi Aramco on its stock market debut that made the state-controlled oil giant the world’s most valuable listed company.

White & Case said in a statement on Wednesday that 10 of its partners, who worked alongside local Saudi counsel from the Law Office of Megren M. Al-Shaalan, led the team advising the firm’s longtime client Aramco on its $25.6 billion initial public offering.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t9nwmx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below