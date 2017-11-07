FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets is military aggression
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 7, 2017 / 7:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets is military aggression

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday Iran supplying militias in Yemen with rockets is considered “direct military aggression”, the official state news agency SPA reported.

Iran’s supply of rockets to the Houthis could “constitute an act of war against the Kingdom,” SPA quoted the crown prince as saying in a telephone call with the British foreign minister.

Saudi air defence forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia on Saturday. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Rania El Gamal; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.