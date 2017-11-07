Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets is military aggression

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday Iran supplying militias in Yemen with rockets is considered “direct military aggression”, the official state news agency SPA reported.

Iran’s supply of rockets to the Houthis could “constitute an act of war against the Kingdom,” SPA quoted the crown prince as saying in a telephone call with the British foreign minister.

Saudi air defence forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia on Saturday. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Rania El Gamal; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)