CORRECTED-Iraq's oil marketer SOMO denies Saudi request for crude supplies - state media

(In paragraph 2, corrects title of SOMO official. Kaabi is PR head, not chief of SOMO.)

BAGHDAD, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Iraq’s State Organization for the Marketing of Oil (SOMO) on Thursday denied that Saudi Arabia had asked it for crude supplies for its domestic refineries, the Iraqi state news agency reported.

SOMO “categorically denies any request from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to supply it with crude,” the news agency cited its public relations head Haidar al-Kaabi as saying.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Saudi Arabia had asked for as much as 20 million barrels of crude. (Reporting by John Davison; editing by David Evans)