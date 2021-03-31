Saudi Arabia and Iraq keen to accelerate restoration of balance to oil markets - SPA

CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Iraq are keen to accelerate the restoration of balance to oil markets by committing to the implementation of the OPEC+ agreement, Saudi state news agency (SPA) said on Wednesday.

The statement came during an official visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Riyadh.

“The two countries cooperate through their partnership in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as in the OPEC+ group, in order to stabilize the oil markets, and together they are keen to accelerate the restoration of balance to the markets by committing to the implementation of the OPEC Plus+ agreement,” SPA said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Gareth Jones)