Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 31, 2021. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia signed five agreements on Wednesday during a visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Riyadh, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV channel reported.