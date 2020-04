RIYADH, April 1 (Reuters) - The government of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday restricted working for ride-hailing companies to Saudi Nationals, a move aimed at creating jobs for young citizens in the private sector.

The companies must abide by the decision, which will help young Saudis increase their income, State news agency (SPA) said, quoting the minister of human resources and social development, Ahmed bin Suleiman al-Rajhi.