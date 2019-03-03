Saudi Arabia has deposited $334 mln in Jordan c.bank -Al Arabiya

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has deposited $334 million in Jordan’s central bank and is working with Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates for more financial support, finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan was quoted by broadcaster Al Arabiya as saying.

Saudi Arabia alongside Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates put together a $2.5 billion package in June to help shore up Jordan’s struggling economy.

Jordan's government fell last year after spending cuts and tax rises imposed under an IMF programme caused rare public protests. The country, which sits between Israel, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, is traditionally a regional diplomatic hub.