October 24, 2018 / 7:57 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

UK PM May says Saudi account of Khashoggi death lacks credibility

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday that his country’s explanation for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey lacked credibility, her office said.

“The Prime Minister said the current explanation lacks credibility so there remains an urgent need to establish exactly what happened,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of a call between May and King Salman.

“She strongly urged Saudi Arabia to cooperate with the Turkish investigation and to be transparent about the results. It is important that the full facts are established.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

