October 25, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Canada's Trudeau says reviewing Saudi arms export permits

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday his government is reviewing export permits to Saudi Arabia, part of a $13 billion arms deal with the kingdom, after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We will continue to work with our allies around the world in order to get better answers on this incident and talk about the consequences,” he said at a press conference in Ottawa. “Our government is right now actively reviewing existing export permits to Saudi Arabia.”

Asked about costs associated with scrapping the deal, Trudeau said penalties could be “in the billions of dollars.” (Reporting by Allison Martell)

