Saudi King Salman orders formation of committee headed by crown prince -SPA

CAIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered the restructuring of the command of the general intelligence agency under the supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the official Saudi press agency said on Saturday.

The agency added the order also included updating regulations, determining the agency’s powers, and evaluating its methods and procedures.

It said the king ordered the formation of a ministerial committee, headed by the crown prince, to oversee the restructure. It will include the interior minister, the foreign minister, the head of the intelligence agency and the chief of homeland security. The committee, according to the King’s order, should report to the King within a month. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by James Dalgleish)