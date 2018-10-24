Saudi officials refuse Turkish police search at well in Istanbul consulate - Anadolu

ANKARA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi officials have refused to allow Turkish police to search a well in the garden of the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul as part of the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

Authorities have previously carried out inspections at the consulate and consul general’s residence in Istanbul as part of the investigation. After weeks of denial, Saudi Arabia at the weekend said the journalist had been killed at the consulate. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)