October 22, 2018 / 10:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

CEO of French utility EDF pulls out of Saudi conference

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of French state-owned utility EDF pulled out of this week’s Saudi investment conference following an international outcry over Riyadh’s admission of the death Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

“Jean-Bernard Levy will not be going to Riyadh as he has to attend a meeting of energy industry executives with the (French) president on Wednesday,” an EDF spokesman said.

EDF hopes to sell a nuclear plant in Saudi Arabia and has submitted a bid in a Saudi tender for the project, along with several other nuclear vendors. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; writing by Michel Rose Editing by Tom Brown)

