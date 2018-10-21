FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Erdogan, Trump agree all aspects of Khashoggi case need to be cleared up -Anadolu

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on the telephone to discuss Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Anadolu agency said on Monday morning.

“Erdogan and Trump agreed the Khashoggi case needs to be cleared up with all aspects”, Anadolu said.

Anadolu added that the two leaders also discussed American pastor Andrew Brunson, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the roadmap on Syria’s Manbij. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Sandra Maler)

