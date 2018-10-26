FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Khashoggi fiancee says he told her previously to call Erdogan adviser

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said he did not explicitily tell her to call anyone in case of trouble ahead of his second visit to the Istanbul consulate on Oct. 2, but he had previously told her to contact Yasin Aktay, an adviser of Turkey’s president, if he faced problems in Turkey.

Hatice Cengiz made the comment in an interview with broadcaster Haberturk. (Reporting Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.