Khashoggi fiancee says he told her previously to call Erdogan adviser

ISTANBUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said he did not explicitily tell her to call anyone in case of trouble ahead of his second visit to the Istanbul consulate on Oct. 2, but he had previously told her to contact Yasin Aktay, an adviser of Turkey’s president, if he faced problems in Turkey.

