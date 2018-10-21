FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
October 21, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France wants whole truth on Saudi dissident's killing - minister

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Saudi Arabia’s admission that dissident Jamal Khashoggi was killed at its Istanbul consulate was welcome “progress”, but urged the kingdom to follow through with a full and transparent investigation.

“I note that the Saudi authorities have changed tack, admitted the facts and accepted some responsibility, so we’re making progress,” Le Maire said on France 3 television on Sunday. “But full light needs to be shed.”

How bilateral relations develop from here will “depend on the way the truth is aired, the investigation conducted and the results established,” Le Maire said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.