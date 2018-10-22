FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 22, 2018 / 8:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany must halt all arms deliveries to Saudi - Merkel ally

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Germany would lose credibility if it proceeds with any deliveries of weapons to Saudi Arabia, even those approved before the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a senior German lawmaker said on Monday.

Norbert Roettgen, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and head of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said all such arms sales should be halted until the case was cleared up.

“Even those deals that were already approved cannot happen now, as long as the case has not been resolved, and as long as there have been no substantial consequences in Riyadh,” Roettgen told broadcaster ZDF. “We would completely lose our credibility.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.