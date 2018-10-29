HSBC sees limited impact on Saudi Arabia investment following journalist death -CEO

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is unlikely likely to see significant impact on its trade and investment flows following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the chief executive of Europe’s biggest bank HSBC said on Monday.

“It has been a difficult few weeks for the kingdom, this has not been good for Saudi Arabia,” HSBC CEO John Flint told Reuters.

“I understand the emotion around the story, but it is very difficult to think about disengaging from Saudi Arabia given its importance to global energy markets,” he said. (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Silvia Aloisi)