FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 24, 2018 / 7:47 PM / in an hour

France's Macron warns of possible sanctions against Khashoggi murderers

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he had told King Salman of Saudi Arabia that France, in coordination with partners, could take action against those held responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Macron expressed profound outrage during a phone conversation with Salman, the French presidency said in a statement, adding the president had asked the King that the circumstances around Khashoggi’s death be fully disclosed.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Yemen and Syria, the Elysee palace said. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.