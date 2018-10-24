France's Macron warns of possible sanctions against Khashoggi murderers

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he had told King Salman of Saudi Arabia that France, in coordination with partners, could take action against those held responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Macron expressed profound outrage during a phone conversation with Salman, the French presidency said in a statement, adding the president had asked the King that the circumstances around Khashoggi’s death be fully disclosed.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Yemen and Syria, the Elysee palace said. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)