October 20, 2018 / 5:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi courts will look at Khashoggi case - justice minister

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi took place on Saudi sovereign territory and it will be looked at by Saudi courts when all procedures are complete, Saudi Arabia’s justice minister said in a statement issued by state news agency SPA on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia said earlier that dissident Khashoggi died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate in its first admission of his death after two weeks of denials that have shaken Western relations with the kingdom. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

