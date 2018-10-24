U.S. wants 'perfect clarity' on Khashoggi case -Pompeo

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The United States wants perfect clarity on exactly what happened in the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an internal email sent widely to U.S. State Department employees. “We are already seeing steps from Saudi Arabia reflecting serious accountability, but we won’t be satisfied until we get perfect clarity on exactly what transpired,” Pompeo said in a “Miles with Mike” email sent to U.S. State Department employees on Tuesday evening and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday. The email described his trip to Saudi Arabia and Turkey. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)