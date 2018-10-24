FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 24, 2018 / 2:37 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. wants 'perfect clarity' on Khashoggi case -Pompeo

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The United States wants perfect clarity on exactly what happened in the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an internal email sent widely to U.S. State Department employees. “We are already seeing steps from Saudi Arabia reflecting serious accountability, but we won’t be satisfied until we get perfect clarity on exactly what transpired,” Pompeo said in a “Miles with Mike” email sent to U.S. State Department employees on Tuesday evening and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday. The email described his trip to Saudi Arabia and Turkey. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.