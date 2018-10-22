FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 22, 2018

Saudi crown prince meets US's Mnuchin, Saudi state TV says

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Saudi state TV said in a tweet.

Mnuchin said on Sunday Saudi Arabia’s explanation of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a “good first step but not enough”, adding that it was premature to discuss sanctions against Riyadh over the incident.

The Saudi crown prince and Mnuchin “stressed the importance of strategic partnership” between the two countries, the Saudi TV tweet said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Alison Williams)

