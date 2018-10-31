Istanbul prosecutor says Khashoggi was suffocated

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Istanbul’s chief prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday journalist Jamal Khashoggi was suffocated as soon as he entered Saudi Arabia’s consulate on Oct. 2 in a pre-planned killing, and his body was then dismembered and disposed of.

It also said in a statement that no concrete results were reached in chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan’s talks in Istanbul this week with Saudi public prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)