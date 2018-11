France says to decide soon on sanctions over Khashoggi killing

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - France will decide very soon to impose sanctions on individuals linked to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

“We are working very closely with Germany at this moment ... and we will decide ourselves a certain number of sanctions very quickly over what we know (about the murder),” Le Drian told Europe 1 radio when asked whether Paris would follow Germany in imposing travel bans on Saudi individuals.

"But we believe that we need to go beyond that, because the whole truth needs to be known."