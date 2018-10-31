Saudi prosecutor completes inspections in Turkey, heads to airport - NTV

ANKARA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor has completed his inspections in Turkey and is heading to Istanbul’s Ataturk airport, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday, after he held three days of talks with Turkish officials on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saud Al Mojeb carried out inspections at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where Khashoggi was killed earlier this month, and held meetings with Turkey’s public prosecutor and Turkish intelligence officials. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)