ANKARA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with family members of the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Tuesday and sent them condolences, pledging Turkey would do all it can to solve his murder, presidential sources said.

They said Erdogan had expressed his deep sadness at Khashoggi’s killing in his call with the family members, including Khashoggi’s son Abdullah.