October 22, 2018 / 3:29 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Turkey says will enlighten "nefarious murder" of Khashoggi

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkey will go until the end to enlighten the “nefarious murder” of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Khashoggi went missing on Oct. 2 when he entered the consulate in Istanbul. After weeks of denying knowledge of his fate, Saudi officials said the prominent journalist was killed in a “rogue operation”.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Ibrahim Kalin said nothing would remain in the dark about the investigation on Khashoggi’s killing, adding Saudi officials had a responsibility to reveal the truths about the killing. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

