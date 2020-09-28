Turkey prepares second indictment on six Khashoggi murder suspects: media

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors have prepared a second indictment against six Saudi officials in connection with the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Monday.

The reports did not say whether the six suspects were among those already being tried in absentia in an Istanbul court for Khashoggi’s killing.

State-owned Anadolu news agency said that two of the suspects were facing charges carrying aggravated life jail sentences, while the charges against the other four carried sentences of up to five years in jail.

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office declined to provide immediate comment on the media reports.

A Saudi court this month jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the murder, four months after Khashoggi’s family forgave his killers and enabled earlier death sentences to be set aside.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building and his remains have not been found.