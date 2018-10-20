FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Investigators likely to discover what happened to Khashoggi body 'before long' -Turkish official

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Turkish investigators are likely to find out what happened to the body of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi “before long”, a senior Turkish official said on Saturday.

The official, who declined to be identified, also told Reuters that Khashoggi’s DNA samples were being procured from Turkey, meaning that investigators would not need to ask Saudi Arabia for samples at the moment.

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that Khashoggi had died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate - Riyadh’s first acknowledgement of his death after two weeks of denials that it was involved in his disappearance.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Angus MacSwan

