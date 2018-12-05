Turkey calls for Saudi Arabia to be transparent on Khashoggi investigation

ANKARA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Turkey on Wednesday said Saudi Arabia needed to be transparent with the international community about the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and that Ankara would willingly take part in an international probe.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments to reporters while on a visit to Brussels. The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday called for an international investigation to determine who was responsible for the murder of the Saudi journalist in Istanbul two months ago. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)