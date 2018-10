ISTANBUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The meeting between the Saudi public prosecutor, who is heading the investigation into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, and the Istanbul chief prosecutor has ended, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Monday.

The meeting lasted around 75 minutes, it said, without providing further detail.

Saudi public prosecutor Saud Al Mojeb arrived in Istanbul overnight, Anadolu earlier reported. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Alison Williams)