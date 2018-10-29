Turkish, Saudi prosecutors cooperating is useful, Turkish foreign minister says

ISTANBUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Turkey believes Saudi and Turkish prosecutors sharing information on the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is useful, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that the cooperation should continue.

He made the comments during a news conference with Azeri and Georgian foreign ministers. He said Saudi had proposed the visit from its public prosecutor to Turkey and called on the kingdom to conclude the investigation as soon as possible.