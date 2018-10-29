FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 5:57 AM / in 4 minutes

Saudi public prosecutor arrives in Istanbul overnight: Anadolu

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Saudi public prosecutor heading the investigation into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi arrived in Istanbul overnight, the state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Monday, ahead of expected talks with the Istanbul chief prosecutor.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey values the outcome of the talks between the two prosecutors. The timing of their meeting was not immediately clear.

Anadolu said the Saudi prosecutor would also inspect the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Nick Macfie

