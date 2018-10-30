Turkish prosecutor asked Saudi who sent Khashoggi's killers - Erdogan

ANKARA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish prosecutor looking into the death of Jamal Khashoggi has asked Saudi Arabia’s prosecutor to say who sent the team involved in the journalist’s killing, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan said the Turkish prosecutor had told his Saudi counterpart that the 18 suspects in the case could be tried in Turkey. Saudi officials also needed to reveal the identity of a local cooperator said to have been involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance, he said. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)