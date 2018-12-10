Cyclical Consumer Goods
Turkey calls for justice for Khashoggi killing under international law

ANKARA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s refusal to extradite suspects in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi is very disappointing and the world should seek justice for his case under international law, the director of communications at the Turkish presidency told Reuters on Monday.

Since Turkey had seen little evidence that Saudi prosecutors will shed light on the Oct. 2 killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, “it will be in the best interest of the international community to seek justice for the late Saudi journalist under international law”, Fahrettin Altun said.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan

