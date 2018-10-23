FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 3:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Khashoggi's possessions found during search of consulate vehicle - CNN Turk

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Crime scene investigators have found two suitcases which contained personal belongings of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a search of a Saudi consulate vehicle in Istanbul, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Tuesday.

A Reuters witness said a Saudi team was accompanying the Turkish investigators as they carried out the search in a car park where the vehicle was found in Istanbul’s Sultangazi district on Monday. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

