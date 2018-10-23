Khashoggi's possessions found during search of consulate vehicle - CNN Turk

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Crime scene investigators have found two suitcases which contained personal belongings of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a search of a Saudi consulate vehicle in Istanbul, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Tuesday.

A Reuters witness said a Saudi team was accompanying the Turkish investigators as they carried out the search in a car park where the vehicle was found in Istanbul’s Sultangazi district on Monday. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)