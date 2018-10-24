Erdogan says will not let those responsible for Khashoggi killing avoid justice

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will not allow those responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to avoid justice, from those who ordered it to those who carried it out.

“We are determined not to allow a cover-up of this murder and to make sure all those responsible - from those who ordered it to those who carried it out - will not be allowed to avoid justice,” Erdogan said at a speech in Ankara.

He said some people had been uncomfortable with him sharing evidence regarding the investigation into the killing in his speech on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)