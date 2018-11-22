REFILE-Turkey's Erdogan may meet Saudi Crown Prince at G20 summit -Erdogan spokesman

(Refiles to fix day of the week in first sentence)

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Argentina for the G20 summit, Erdogan’s spokesman was quoted as saying on Thursday.

State-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Ibrahim Kalin as saying, “We’re looking at the programme. It could happen”, in response to a question whether the two leaders would make contact during the summit. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by David Dolan)