ANKARA, March 14 (Reuters) - Turkey on Thursday called on Saudi Arabia to name the defendants on trial for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and disclose the charges against them.

“We urge Saudi Arabia to tell the world which individuals are currently on trial on what charge(s),” Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement sent to Reuters. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)