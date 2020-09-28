Turkey prepares second indictment on six Khashoggi murder suspects - media

ISTANBUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors have prepared a second indictment against six Saudi officials in connection with the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Monday.

The reports did not specify the charges in the indictment, nor did they say whether the six suspects were among those already being tried in absentia in an Istanbul court for Khashoggi’s killing.

A Saudi court this month jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the murder, four months after Khashoggi’s family forgave his killers and enabled earlier death sentences to be set aside.