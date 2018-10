ANKARA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi could not have been carried out without orders from someone in a senior position, the spokesman for Turkey’s ruling AK Party said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Omer Celik said Turkey would not let anyone cover up Khashoggi’s killing, and added that it was not possible that Saudi officials had still not found the journalist’s body. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)