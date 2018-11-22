Turkey's Erdogan not to meet Saudi Crown Prince at G20 summit - A Haber

ANKARA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would not meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Argentina for the G20 summit, broadcaster A Haber reported on Thursday, after his spokesman said a meeting could happen.

Earlier on Thursday, the state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as saying, “We’re looking at the programme. It could happen”, in response to a question about whether the two leaders would make contact at the summit. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Ece Toksabay)